Capabilities of Spliced & Vulcanized O-Rings

Christian Persecution World Russia Declares 'Holy War' On Islamic State The Orthodox Christian Church, which is reclaiming its traditional role in post-Soviet Russia, has just described its government's fight against the Islamic State and other jihadi groups in Syria as a "holy war." According to Vsevolod Chaplin, head of the Church's Public Affairs Department, The fight with terrorism is a holy battle and today our country is perhaps the most active force in the world fighting it. The Russian Federation has made a responsible decision on the use of armed forces to defend the People of Syria from the sorrows caused by the arbitrariness of terrorists. Christians are suffering in the region with the kidnapping of clerics and the destruction of churches. Muslims are suffering no less. This is not a pretext to justify intervention in Syria.

2nd Amendment Faith Oregon Shooting – When Tragedy Happens Let's Focus On The Cause And Not The Tools Used While the blood was still dripping from those martyrs who, in front of an evil man armed with a gun, asked them if they were Christians and those strong in the faith said they were. He shot them in the head. While those who were lost or weak said nothing he spared their lives and shot them in their legs. Barrack Hussein Obama angrily ran to the cameras to use this opportunity to say that guns being in the hands of the law-abiding Americans is the problem, and we need to restrict the 2nd amendment to spare the lives of "we the people." This is nuts; guns do not kill people, people kill people! You can test this fact in your own home right now. (Do not worry no one will get hurt).

2nd Amendment Faith Gun Free Zones Are Killing Zones How did you feel when you heard of the shootings in Oregon this week? Was the first thing that came to your mind the thought that if we only had stricter gun control legislation, this kind of tragedy could have been prevented? If you listened to idiotic liberals, like President Barack "Insane" Obama, you might believe that. It is my contention that liberalism is a mental disorder based on the rejection of God and His principles, and extreme irresponsibility.

National Where's the Beef, in Republican candidates, in 2015? What type of Republican Leader do you want in 2015? As we look at elections coming up quickly in 2015, as well as the very important 2016 election cycle, what type of "Republican" leaders do you want to shape the future of your county and country? Do you ever wonder why it is that the current crop of Republicans are not declaring, at every media interview, "These ills have been brought to you by the Democrat Party!" when speaking of Obamacare, the hordes of immigrants being allowed to destroy our country, the Iranian nuclear treaty, the "Black Lives Matter" racial division rhetoric, the attack on the defense of marriage, the 94 million Americans not currently in the work force,