Gun Free Zones Are Killing Zones

How did you feel when you heard of the shootings in Oregon this week? Was the first thing that came to your mind the thought that if we only had stricter gun control legislation, this kind of tragedy could have been prevented?

If you listened to idiotic liberals, like President Barack “Insane” Obama, you might believe that. It is my contention that liberalism is a mental disorder based on the rejection of God and His principles, and extreme irresponsibility. God calls it a “reprobate” or “debased”mind (see Romans 1). That is the only rationalization that I can see as to why these liberals believe that instituting gun-free zones (which are magnets for those wishing to commit mass murder), are a good thing. As a child, did you ever play the game where you covered your eyes and thought that no one could see you because you couldn’t see? That is analogous to instituting a gun-free zone; just because you don’t carry a gun doesn’t mean that someone who refuses to obey the law won’t bring one with the intent to kill.

Most of us felt incredibly sad for the families of those who were killed and injured, and most of us have the common sense to know that no matter how closely we regulate weapons, we cannot legislate murder out of the human heart.

Here are a few “inconvenient” truths:

Those areas in the United States that have the strictest gun control laws also have the highest murder rates. Coincidence? Of course not. The criminal element always prefers preying on innocents if they know they will be unable to defend themselves.

Law-abiding gun-owners do not kill innocent people

High capacity magazines do not kill innocent people

“Assault”(whatever that means) weapons do not kill innocent people

Not all those who take the lives of innocent victims are what we would consider as being “crazy”, insane, or mentally ill. Some of these individuals are just so filled with hatred, and their hateful thoughts so consume them that they take action on those thoughts and carry out their murderous desires.

The Bible tells us that “Whoever hates his brother is a murderer” (1 John 3:15). If we attempted to label everyone that carries hatred in their heart toward others as being insane, and lock them up, we would have to build a lot more prisons and mental institutions.

Those in this country who refuse to acknowledge that evil resides in the human heart fail to understand what motivates those that commit heinous crimes.

The Bible tells us that “All have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.”(Romans 3:23). The word “all” means just that, “all” of us are born with the mental, physical, and spiritual condition of being sinful creatures, with the propensity for all sorts of evil thoughts, words and deeds; hatred for others being one of the natural consequences of sin. In that regard we all suffer the “insanity” of a sinful mindset. Scripture teaches us that “19 Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, 20 idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, 21 envy,4 drunkenness, orgies, and things like these. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”(Galatians 5:17-21)

Since shortly after the creation of man, hatred for others has resulted in taking innocent lives. No amount of gun control will stop this; as far as we know, Cain lived in a gun-free zone, and didn’t even possess a firearm when he killed Abel (Genesis 4:8).

Those that reject the veracity and authority of the Word of God are left with the dregs and futility of human thinking, and believe that legislation, education, and confiscation of weapons will result in a “utopian” society where tragedies like mass murder won’t occur.

I don’t believe that the guns that this murderer brought to the Umpqua Community College campus killed innocent people, any more than I believe that the automobile that was driven in a DUI killed innocent people. Liberals ALWAYS seek to blame anyone and everything for their poor decisions and unwise policies. They refuse to take responsibility for their actions. They want us to judge them by their “intentions”, not by the foolish consequences of their failed policies.

Such thinking is ineffective, and while it appeals to those emotional, liberal, non-thinking minds, will never provide us with solutions that will stop this madness.

Allow me to share the motivation behind all sorts of evil deeds, and how our current political environment fosters them.

Some people are just filled with hatred against a particular group because unbeknownst to them, are being motivated and controlled by Satanic influence. What do all of the shootings, bombings, beheadings, abortions, and mayhem have in common? All those that carry out these types of heinous crimes against humanity are inspired by Satan, regardless of how “religious” they may seem. One common trait in all those that commit these crimes is their rejection of the authority of God and His Word in their lives. Thus it is no surprise as to why they oftentimes want to kill Christians and Jews, who both believe in the God of the Bible.

This also explains why Obama has no interest in protecting the innocent Christians in the Middle East while at the same time promoting a treaty that will allow Iran , (whose mantra is “Death to the U.S.A.” and “Death to Israel”) to have a nuclear bomb in a short while. Politicians who use these tragedies to further their attempts at despotic control should be shamed into silence, but in this country we have a totally corrupt media that has prostituted itself to serve as the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party, and will not challenge the same, old, weary arguments of the President or other gun-grabbing liberals. The liberal media will never tell you the truth about these incidents, because they neither believe in God nor Satan, so they are completely blind to spiritual realities that are very real but just not easily observable by human eyes. They are observable, however, in the attitudes, words, and actions of those examined.

There is a “culture of death” that has permeated our society, and we find it alive and well in those groups that foster terrorism as practiced by Muslim and other hate-filled pseudo “religions”, even to the point of suicide bombings to get their point across. Can you imagine the level of hatred that must exist, in order to strap bombs to your own children and send them out to kill innocents? This same culture of death has found its way into the heart of the Democrat Party with their blood lust for killing their own innocent, unborn children. There is a lot wrong with a culture that makes cult heroes out of mass murderers.

But why should we be surprised? We send our children to a school system that teaches that they are not uniquely planned from before the beginning of the world and loved, and held responsible to a Holy God for every thought, word and deed, but have evolved from mud, and we give them first-person shooter games where they rematerialize when killed; what could possibly go wrong with this?

As a nation, we have to come to grips with the fact that we have lost our sense of sanctity for life; this accounts for why we can be so calloused as to allow Planned Parenthood to chop up our babies and sell their body parts, and can routinely experience individuals who go to college campuses (and other gun-free zones) and take the lives of innocent victims.

Wherever you have a gun-free zone, those that are committed to causing mayhem know that it will take some time for those who do have guns to arrive, and this gives them a window of opportunity with which to carry out their pandemonium and evil.

What then, is a constructive set of actions that can minimize the effect of this evil in our time?

Start by crying out to God to protect you and your loved ones. All other precautions are ineffective unless we seek God’s wisdom and protection first.

Help your loved ones realize that we live in the midst of a wicked society where crime and evil is the rule, not the exception.

Help them become aware of their surroundings at all times, to avoid those circumstances where they can be placed in harm’s way.

Stay away from gun-free zones whenever possible.

Help your loved ones understand that the police can only react once a crime has been committed; they cannot protect you from the actions of criminal and those intent on causing you harm.

Become knowledgeable of self-defense techniques, including ownership of weapons, and the responsibility, knowledge and practice that goes along with that privilege. As with anything, there is a learning curve, and God forbid that if your life and the lives of your loved ones are ever dependent on your ability to defend yourself, you will want to be adequately prepared.

Consider obtaining your concealed handgun license, so that you will be able to carry your weapon in many places. Should you be confronted by someone seeking to harm you or innocent people around you, your preparedness could prevent a disaster from occurring.

The NRA recommends placing an armed guard at every school. After all, we protect our wealth with armed guards at banks; are our children not more precious and worthy of protection?

Ben Carson has a great suggestion about studying the lives of those involved in mass murders to see if there exists common threads, early warning signs, so that we may be able to learn from them with the hopes of preventing future incidents.

These are some constructive steps that you can take to avoid becoming a statistic.

Wake up, and watch your six (be aware of your surroundings)!