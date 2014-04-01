Capabilities of Spliced & Vulcanized O-Rings

What Are Spliced & Vulcanized O-Rings?

Spliced and vulcanized o-rings are made from extruded cord stock that has been cut and bonded together, as opposed to molded o-rings; those that have been compression or injection molded as one piece. Vulcanized o-rings are an excellent choice for static sealing applications when molded o-rings cannot be used due to large or non-standard dimensions, when only a few pieces are needed, or when you need an o-ring right away and cannot wait the standard lead time for molded production. Vulcanized o-rings can be made from a range of elastomers and in virtually any size.

