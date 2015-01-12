Qualities Of Reliable Houston Moving Companies

When it comes to moving everything you own into a new home, you can never be too careful. Deciding which moving company to hire to transport your treasures and keepsakes is no small task. The following tips are designed to help you as you interview and assess moving companies before you make your final decision.

How To Distinguish Reliable Moving Companies From Duds

Ask for references – The company should be able to provide you with a list of clients they’ve moved. Call these people. Taking the extra step is worth it when your belongings are at stake.

Request a quote – If prices are too good to be true — 20-30% lower than the competition — take this as a red flag. Make sure there are no surprises or hidden charges by reading the fine print on your contract and asking about extra charges you may incur for things like bulky items and elevators.

Ask questions – By asking questions, you’ll be able to evaluate the company’s basic knowledge, experience, and problem-solving skills. Find out if they require a deposit, which isn’t uncommon.

Do your homework – Research the company. Does it have a legitimate website with reviews? Does it seem well-known? Is it licensed? These are all important questions to look for in your searches.

What the Best Moving Companies Have In Common

>> Read the complete article over at AmeritexHouston.com