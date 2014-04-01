Oregon Shooting – When Tragedy Happens Let’s Focus On The Cause And Not The Tools Used

In the wake of last week’s mass shooting we can see the liberals and anti-American supporters giddy with joy over the opportunity to use this shooting to advance their agenda of disarming “we the people.”

While the blood was still dripping from those martyrs who, in front of an evil man armed with a gun, asked them if they were Christians and those strong in the faith said they were. He shot them in the head. While those who were lost or weak said nothing he spared their lives and shot them in their legs.

Barrack Hussein Obama angrily ran to the cameras to use this opportunity to say that guns being in the hands of the law-abiding Americans is the problem, and we need to restrict the 2nd amendment to spare the lives of “we the people.”

This is nuts; guns do not kill people, people kill people! You can test this fact in your own home right now. (Do not worry no one will get hurt). Take out you gun (if you do not have one that’s ok), get a Pop Tart and bite off the corner so it looks like a gun. Lay it on the table and watch it for as long as you like. Look to see if that evil gun gets up and chases anyone down to kill them. The fact is you can leave the gun or Pop Tart right there forever and it will never do anything but take up space and collect dust.

So what causes people to die if it’s not the gun? Well as we know the answers to all of life’s questions are answered in the Bible so let’s look.

In Exodus 20:13 God tells us “You shall not murder”. This is the 7th Commandment. Was this commandment given to a gun? No, it was a commandment aimed at those made in the image of God. So murder is therefore a sin.

But where does sin start? In Mark 7:20-23 Jesus was speaking to his disciples and he explained were sin comes from;

“And he said, “What comes out of a person is what defiles him. For from within, out of the heart of man, come evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.”

So sin, including the sin of murder does not come from a gun or a Pop Tart in the shape of a Gun it comes directly from the evil heart of man.

By the way Jesus said in Matthew 5 that if we are angry with a Brother we are guilty of murdering that brother; perhaps not in the flesh but in the heart. Have you ever been angry at a brother? If so you are a murder and you did not need to use a gun or a Pop Tart.

We have an account of the very first murder in human history. It is recorded in the Bible and you can read it in Genesis 4. Adam and Eve had 2 sons; one named Cain the other named Abel and in time the Bible says Cain brought an offering of the fruit of the ground and his brother Abel brought an offering to the Lord of the “First” born of his flock. The Lord accepted Abel’s offering but rejected Cain’s offering. Abel gave his best but Cain gave God the left overs.

So what did Cain do? Did he go and grab his gun or half eaten Pop Tart in the shape of a gun and kill his brother? NO, of course not; we know this was a time well before the modern tools of war and self–defense had been invented.

Genesis 4:8 “Cain spoke to Abel his brother. And when they were in the field, Cain rose up against his brother Abel and killed him.”

The Bible is not clear how he killed him it just says that he did murder him. It could have been a rock, a large club, or he could have put his hands around his neck and looked into his eyes and watched him die.

The heart of man is evil and from that evil spring the evil thoughts, sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, coveting, wickedness, deceit, sensuality, envy, slander, pride, and foolishness.

So since sin first births itself within the heart of man and then is acted upon then if Obama and the Anti-2nd Amendment crowd really care about human life they would start by working to correct the heart of man. They would become doers of the Word and not just hearers of the Word.

There is only one that can fix the heart of man and it’s not the false prophet Mohamed. It’s our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The only way to the Father is through the Son, to enter the Kingdom of God one must be born again.

In Ezekiel 36:26 God explains how He will fix the evil heart of man “And I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. And I will remove the heart of stone from your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.”

So when tragedy happens let’s focus on the cause and not the tools used; let’s focus on strengthening our rights and not exploiting tragedy to steal our rights.

If there would have been an honest American with a gun there in Oregon there would have been less death. A CHL holder in that room would have saved lives.